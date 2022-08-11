GROUP Three Rugby League will meet on Thursday to determine whether to put the grand final back from Saturday, September 17 to Sunday, September 18.
Chairman Wayne Bridge said there is concern that a Saturday game would clash with the Hastings League grand final at Wauchope which is scheduled for September 17.
The Hastings League competition decider has been pushed back a week from September 10 due to wet weather.
While Wauchope isn't a contender to host the Group Three finale this year, Mr Bridge said there's a strong possibility the game could be at Port Macquarie.
Port City Breakers are currently the unbeaten leader in Group Three and looks certain to host the major semi-final on Sunday, September 4 from where the grand final venue will be determined.
Breakers president Geoff Kelly said his club didn't mind which day the grand final was played.
"Group 3 has always had Sunday grand finals and we have had no issues with that. Saturday would have been great as a change, but we have no problem either way," he said.
Mr Bridge said there have been some concerns raised that playing Saturdays would also clash with junior league finals.
The preliminary final was to be played on Saturday, September 10. However, Mr Bridge said this could now move to the Sunday.
The Group Three finals series was reduced from five teams to four this year due to problems caused earlier in the season with wet weather and postponed games. The series will now be decided in three weekend's compared to five with a final five.
Mr Bridge pointed out this will mean less gate money for the group and this goes back to the clubs in prizemoney.
Group Three delegates voted to play a Saturday final and grand final at the annual meeting last November. This would have been a first for the group.
