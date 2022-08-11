The Macleay Argus

Group 3 to meet to decide date for grand final

By Mick McDonald and Paul Jobber
Updated August 11 2022 - 6:07am, first published 6:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richie Roberts

GROUP Three Rugby League will meet on Thursday to determine whether to put the grand final back from Saturday, September 17 to Sunday, September 18.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.