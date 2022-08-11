4 beds | 1 bath
This renovated four-bedroom federation home comes with around 1026 acres, although it can be subdivided into four portions. One of the standout features is the river frontage plus double frontage to Smith Creek.
"It is a well-presented and managed property," says Ian Argue. "It enjoys reliable rainfall and is a productive breeding powerhouse."
It is presently running 150 breeders, and has six main paddocks, main steel stockyards, and a second wooden yard. It's 98km from Armidale and 83km from Kempsey.
"This is the home of cattle country and is in one of the most picture-perfect valleys," says Ian.
