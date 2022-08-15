The Macleay Argus
Photos

Kempsey's Sam Davies makes history with an Akubra Classic hat-trick

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated August 15 2022 - 7:03am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kempsey's very own Sam Davies has made Akubra Classic history at Greenhill Speedway on Sunday (August 14) by becoming the first person to win the competition three times in a row.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.