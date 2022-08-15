Kempsey's very own Sam Davies has made Akubra Classic history at Greenhill Speedway on Sunday (August 14) by becoming the first person to win the competition three times in a row.
The home-town boy bested Akubra Classic veteran Marty McNamara who finished in second position and fellow Kempsey local Michael Booth who finished third.
Macleay District Motorcycle Club president Jason Fritsch said the club is "extremely proud" of Davies.
"It's never been done before, so it's very special," Fritsch said. "Everyone was so happy to see that happen for him, and we all couldn't be any prouder of him."
Fritsch said Davies was left "speechless" after winning his third Akubra Classic Solo title.
"He was speechless more than anything, he was so happy. When he went to do a lap around the track for the spectators, he did about a 30 second burnout and wrecked his tire, but he was just over the moon."
Fritsch said the weekend was a huge success despite the delayed start on Saturday due to the rain.
"We had a great weekend," he said. "There was a little bit of rain on Saturday, but all the volunteers dried the track and we got the bikes on at about 11am to start racing.
"The spectators and locals all packed the hill on Sunday and it was like it was back to the old days with the packed crowd... it was just a great day for the club and the riders."
Meanwhile, in the NSW Junior Dirt Track Championship, Kempsey's Jack Fritsch won the 5cc/150cc 9-Under 13s division and Kristian O'Donnell took out first place in the 200-250cc 13-under 16s division and the Junior 19/19 13-Under 16s division.
"We're very proud of the local riders in both the Akubra Classic and the Junior Dirt Track Championship," Fritsch said. "They have outdone themselves and we're very happy for them all.
"I just want to thank the locals for coming to support the club as well as the riders, volunteers and officials for making it a great event. It's been one to remember, that's for sure."
