Macleay Valley Mustangs captain-coach Anthony Cowan determined to return in 2023

A DISLOCATED shoulder will sideline Macleay Valley captain-coach Anthony Cowan for the remainder of the Group Three Rugby League season, but the veteran playmaker is determined to return in 2023.
"It's coming along good at the moment,'' he said of the injured shoulder.
"I start rehab next week. I'll get the ball rolling."
Cowan sustained the injury in the match against Old Bar at Old Bar on Saturday, July 30.
Cowan was speaking after his side again managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory when going down to Wingham 29-24 at Wingham. The Mustangs led 24-20 late in the second half but in the final five minutes they conceded a try, looked on as Wingham landed a long range field goal and then the Tigers scored again moments before the final siren.
Macleay won't make the semi-finals this season, but Cowan said he will be back on the field next year.
"I want to stay as long as I can with these boys. I want to help build this club to a higher standard,'' Cowan continued.
"Then I'll weave my way out and let the boys run the show.''
Another veteran, five-eighth Mal Webster, was the outstanding player on the field against Wingham.
He scored two tries - the first after grabbing an intercept and running 40 metres to the line. Webster's kicking game had Wingham guessing. An angled kicked that was accepted by David Davis gave the Mustangs the 24-20 lead in the second half.
"He loves to step up...loves being around the young fellas,'' Cowan said of Webster.
"That's why I bought Mal back to the club, to try and build the culture around the community. I think we're heading in the right direction at the moment.''
The Mustangs were beaten by the then second placed Forster-Tuncurry 36-34 the previous match, where the winning try was scored on the last play of the game. While both defeats were disappointing, Cowan said it's all part of the learning curve.
Macleay plays Wauchope on Sunday at Wauchope before finishing commitments for 2022 against Port Sharks, also at Verge Street, on Saturday, August 23.
Meanwhile, Macleay players Shane Davis-Caldwell, Braith Powick and Ethan Cooper have been named in the Group Three squad for a representative match against Group Two to be played at South West Rocks on Saturday, September 24.
This is a week after the Group Three grand final to be contested on Sunday, September 18.
