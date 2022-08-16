The Macleay Argus

Macleay Valley Mustangs captain-coach Anthony Cowan determined to return in 2023

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated August 16 2022 - 12:53am, first published 12:00am
Veteran Mal Webster was the best player on the field in the clash against Wingham.

A DISLOCATED shoulder will sideline Macleay Valley captain-coach Anthony Cowan for the remainder of the Group Three Rugby League season, but the veteran playmaker is determined to return in 2023.

