Kempsey Shire gathers to commemorate those who served on Vietnam Veterans' Day

Veterans and their family members were among those who gathered at Kempsey Memorial Hall on Thursday, August 18 for a remembrance service on Vietnam Veterans' Day.
This year is the 60th anniversary of Australia's first involvement in the Vietnam War, which would later become the longest conflict Australians were involved in during the 20th Century.
Advertisement
More than 60,000 Australians served in the Vietnam War, including over 15,000 National Servicemen.
While August 18 is commemorated each year as Vietnam Veterans' Day, it is also the anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan in 1966, Australia's most costly battle in Vietnam.
Australia's decade-long involvement in the Vietnam War began with the first arrival of troops in July, 1962.
The nation's participation was formally declared at an end when the governor-general issued a proclamation on January 11, 1973.
The final combat troops remaining were a platoon guarding the Australian embassy in Saigon, which was withdrawn in June, 1973.
Kempsey Macleay RSL sub-Branch president Allan Wardrope said it was a "very special" day, that offered all-important camaraderie by way of the service followed by a lunch.
"Today's service was very good for Vietnam Veterans' Day, and I think people are beginning to realise we should be remembering these events because men and women have given so much to this country," he said.
"This day means the same to the Vietnam veterans as ANZAC Day did to the people who served in World War I, and I think our country should be recognising, or at least appreciating, what was done for this country."
Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville, Cowper MP Pat Conaghan and Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey were in attendance to commemorate those who served in the war.
Mr Wardrope said the 60th anniversary of Australians first involvement in the Vietnam War is an important milestone for people to reflect on today.
"It's a very significant milestone because a lot of the veterans are nearing the end of their life and the younger people are not recognising what was done and how they benefit from their service today.
"As the years go on, I hope the younger generation take the time to honour the veterans' service to this country and appreciate the freedoms they have because of it."
Mr Wardrope said he hopes the event will grow next year to commemorate Vietnam Veterans' Day.
"I hope we can make this event bigger next year," he said. "It's an important day to honour, and my aim is to make this day for our Vietnam veterans as big as our ANZAC Day service because they deserve just as much."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.