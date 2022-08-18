A Mid North Coast seafood wholesaling business has snagged a 2022 delicious. Harvey Norman produce award in the 'From the Sea' category.
Nautical Wholesale Seafood has claimed the title for the second year in a row after approximately 6 years in business.
"It's quite humbling to be honest," said owner Luke Buchholz.
"Things really snowballed quite quick for us."
Contestants were only able to be submitted for the awards by Australian chefs.
Submissions were judged across the four major category of Dairy, Earth, Paddock and Sea by the National Judging panel made up on renowned Australian chefs such as Matt Moran, Peter Gilmore and Jo Barrett.
Mr Moran said that he felt proud to be part of the awards.
"Each year, I'm blown away by the quality of produce that we taste," he said.
"It is vital that we acknowledge and support our Australian producers who work tirelessly to deliver outstanding produce."
Raised at South West Rocks, Mr Buchholz worked away for 13 years as an electrician by trade.
When he and his family relocated back to area from Melbourne, he decided it was time to give commercial fishing a go.
"We're not a multigenerational fishing family as such but recreationally we've always been keen of fishing and everything to do with the ocean," he said.
The business operates under a tight team consisting only of himself, his wife Kirstie, his brother Ben and a delivery driver.
Mr Buchholz said there were difficulties with such a small team but it did allow for greater control.
"We concentrate on quality over quantity," he said.
"We have control over every stage- we do the packaging, the ordering and we bring it in ourselves."
But Mr Buccholz said that the business wouldn't be here without the chefs and wholesalers that they work with on a regular basis.
"We try to support a lot of our local restaurants," he said.
"We try to keep our fish local because I like the idea of keeping our seafood local.
I want people in the area to enjoy what we get to enjoy."
The delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards celebration was held yesterday evening (August 18) at Chiswick Woollahra.
