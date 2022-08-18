The Macleay Argus

Local seafood wholesale business wins national produce award

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated August 19 2022 - 1:06am, first published August 18 2022 - 6:00pm
Nautical Wholesale Seafood owner Luke Buchholz won't be needing to fish for compliments anytime soon after his business won national produce award. Picture supplied.

A Mid North Coast seafood wholesaling business has snagged a 2022 delicious. Harvey Norman produce award in the 'From the Sea' category.

