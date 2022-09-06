A memorial show will be held later this month for drummer Randall Wilson who died in Nambucca on August 29, just a week after playing at Kempsey's Country Music Showcase.
Despite poor health, the 76-year-old had performed for five hours.
Musician Lawrie Minson said his friend played right up until the end, which is the way he would have wanted it.
Born in Stanley, Tasmania on December 24, 1946, Mr Wilson was part of an influx of musicians who moved to Tamworth in the 80's.
He played in Tamworth bands One for the Road, Hired Hands, Country Cream, in numerous recording sessions, and he toured with John Williamson.
Kirk Steel of band Hired Hands recalls Mr Wilson in the country music capital in the 80's driving a Vauxhall loaded with suitcases, drums and even a few chooks.
"There was nothing like him," he said.
"He was a big guy with a 19-piece drum kit and he played like a runaway freight train."
Mr Wilson was son to Evelyn and Samuel, and older brother to Terry, Larry and Gaylene.
He and his partner Lynne raised Clair, Gene, Celia and Riley. He became a proud grandfather of six.
He will be missed by his family and those who had the good fortune to play music with him.
"[It's] an experience that I will forever be longing to have again," musician and Golden Guitar winner Amos Morris said.
A music memorial concert will be held at Tamworth City Bowling Club on Thursday September 29 from 3pm.
