Surf clubs join 'round-the-clock mental fitness challenge to help prevent suicide

If you've ever endured 10 minutes on a rowing machine, you'd know that 24 hours of it would be a real challenge. But not when a whole community tags in.
Gotcha4life is holding its fifth annual "Mental Fitness Challenge" this weekend, September 10 and 11, with a 24-hour row to support those struggling with mental health.
Advertisement
From noon Saturday to noon Sunday (AEST) 60 locations across Australia will be open for 24 hours with participants rowing non-stop to raise funds for mental health foundation Gotcha4Life, with a goal of $250,000.
The event coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day, and money raised will be given back to participating communities through catered educational programs and workshops with a mission of zero suicides in mind.
The event started at Avalon Beach SLSC after a number of suicides in the area.
"We love this event because it brings so many communities together and shows solidarity and passion for a suicide-free Australia," said Founder Mel Wellings.
Included in the 45 Surf Life Saving Clubs involved in the row this year, for the very first time, are local clubs Kempsey Crescent Head and South West Rocks.
Steve Pellen, event organiser for Crescent Head says the national event is not just a surf rowing event, but one for the whole community.
"The idea of mental fitness and pushing ourselves for a great cause has really struck a chord with our surf club members and we're inviting the community to join us," he said.
"Anyone can rock up and get involved. We'd love to see as many people jump on the machine, whether they do 100m or 100km. We will have a machine ready for anyone to get on," he said.
Mr Pellen, who typically "hates the machine", aims to reach 100km, a total of eight hours.
The goal is to keep the fan on the machine moving for the full 24 hours, which means some members of the club will be rowing through the early hours of the morning.
While he is expecting plenty of company during the day, with live music and a barbeque organised, the community engagement will not end with the sunset.
The event is live streamed allowing participants to connect and talk with people all across Australia throughout the 24 hours.
"No one is alone throughout the event, right through the night you can tune in and see everyone rowing their hearts out", said founder Gus Worland.
Local businesses are showing their support with "fuel" in the way of late night pizza and pasta deliveries, and plenty of coffee donated.
"Bucket Brewery have also jumped on board with a coffee lager to try and keep us awake," said Mr Pellen.
The event has connection, community and fundraising at it's core. And a little friendly rivalry.
Advertisement
"The Rocks and Creso have a bit of friendly banter, like we do when we row. There's friendly rivalry, but we always look after each other," said Mr Pellen.
Erin Cook, organiser for the South West Rocks event, explains that when trying to fill the roster, the two clubs tried to pinch each others rowers.
"We have the better view, and the better beer", said Ms Cook, who will be working at the bistro bar during the weekend in between rows.
This is Ms Cook's first time organising an event like this, and she is "very happy" with the amount of money raised so far, and has almost filled the 24 hour roster.
She says she will do a couple more hours if she has to, but is happy that "all the actual boaties volunteered" for the post-midnight slots.
While club members are looking forward to the challenge and a great day for the community, raising awareness and funds for suicide prevention is what will keep them rowing.
Advertisement
Event partner and Surf Life Saving NSW CEO Steve Pearce explains that a surf club's role is to save lives in many ways.
"Surf clubs are community centred, they strive to help, protect and work together. They want to take action to help look after their people, especially in this post-pandemic time," he said.
"A surf club's role is not only to protect and save lives on the beach, it's also to help build the mental fitness of their members and community and help save lives off the beach and that's why we love this event."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.