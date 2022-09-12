Surf clubs' row non-stop to raise money for suicide prevention

South West Rocks and Crescent Head surf clubs, as part of 60 locations across Australia, kept their rowing machine fans spinning for 24 hours over the weekend (September 10 and 11) to help prevent suicide.
It was all part of the fifth annual Gotcha4Life "Mental Fitness" challenge and fundraiser.
Starting at noon on Saturday, to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day, participants began rowing.
Communities, including 45 surf life saving clubs around the the nation, tagged in one after another to keep the rowing machines going non-stop until noon on Sunday.
South West Rocks surf club (SWRSLSC) saw Georgia Gaddes do the first "stroke" with Josh McLaren as her buddy to kick start the event.
Mother-daughter duo, organiser Erin Cook and her "very proud mum" Janelle, cheered from the sideline before jumping on.
"It's a great day to get everyone together, and it'll open up the conversation of 'are you ok?', which is really important, especially for young people", Janelle Cook said.
"The muscles are a bit sore this morning, and a couple of blisters on the hands, but it was all worth it for such a good cause", Erin Cook said the following day.
SWRSLSC rowed a total of 357km and raised just under $4000 over the weekend, with fundraising remaining open for another week.
Their "friendly rivals" Kempsey Crescent Head surf life saving club (KCHSLSC) overtook them on the machines, rowing a total of 707km.
Organiser Steve Pellen rowed 100km, 75-year-old local legend Rossco Ross Allen rowed 60km and row buddies Carl Thurgood and Kurt Chapman each completed 42km marathons.
Keeping up the friendly banter, Mr Pellen teased "it just goes to show who the number one rowing club in the Macleay is."
KCHSLSC "exceeded expectations" and raised just under $3000 by noon on Sunday - and they're still counting.
"What an amazing event supported by so many people for a fantastic cause. We'll get [South West Rocks] in the fundraising next year", Mr Pellen joked.
Gotcha4life has a goal of $250,000 raised to go back into the participating communities through customised suicide prevention programs.
