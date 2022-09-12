The Macleay Argus
Surf clubs' row non-stop to raise money for suicide prevention

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated September 12 2022 - 9:03am, first published 7:00am
Rowers take-up the "mental challenge". Video by Ellie Chamberlain

South West Rocks and Crescent Head surf clubs, as part of 60 locations across Australia, kept their rowing machine fans spinning for 24 hours over the weekend (September 10 and 11) to help prevent suicide.

