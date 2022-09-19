The Macleay Argus
Photos

Macleay Valley Mustangs win inaugural North Coast Women's League premiership

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated September 19 2022 - 6:23am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Macleay Valley Mustangs have made history by winning the inaugural North Coast Women's League premiership after defeating the Long Flat Dragonettes 26-10.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.