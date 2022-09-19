The Macleay Valley Mustangs have made history by winning the inaugural North Coast Women's League premiership after defeating the Long Flat Dragonettes 26-10.
"I think it's still sinking in for me," captain-coach Simone Smith said. "I can't be more proud of the girls for what they did out there...I think it's a credit to the team, we started really well and I can't fault any of them."
It was a dominant first half for the Mustangs, who scored in the first two minutes of the game at the hands of Ebony Millgate, with Smith converting the try to bring the score to 6-0.
Mustangs' Amelia Blair crashed over the line next to add an extra four points and Smith made no mistakes as she kicked the team to a 12-0 lead.
After that, it was Smith's turn to score, who ran past the Long Flat Dragonettes' defence to put the ball down under the posts. Smith managed to keep a successful kicking rate in the first half to bring the score to 16-0 heading into the break.
The Mustangs picked up where they left off in the second half, with Amelia Blair getting her second try for the day to extend their lead to 20-0.
While the Dragonettes scored two tries in the second half, an extra six points to the Mustangs eventually sealed the game and the premiership.
Smith, who has been in her fair share of big games as a former Australian Jillaroos representative and NRLW player, said this grand final clash was her biggest game to date.
"I've been in a lot of big games in my life, I've played for Australia and NRLW, and I don't think anything felt as massive as this one," she said.
"I think the history of this club, the community feeling and just playing with that passion for the community has made this a really big week for me and a special moment for all of us.
"To be the first ever team to win the premiership is pretty special, and I think today really proved what we're made of as a team."
Smith said it was a "huge relief" to be able to win the game for the Macleay Valley Mustangs Club.
"As much as I feel excited that we won, I feel moreso relieved that we didn't let our community down and we didn't let the Mustangs down," she said.
"I would just like to thank the coaching staff, the club and the committee... they have done so much for us and really paved the way for us. We wouldn't have made it this far without their support, so it feels really good to reward them with a win for our club."
Smith said the premiership has made the team eager to continue their success next year.
"This is just the beginning for these girls," she said. "A lot of them are really young and we have all the potential to keep this momentum going and keep our reputation as a winning side in the competition."
