To celebrate all things nan and pop, Kempsey Council is running a special Storytime session from 10.30am on Thursday October 27 to coincide with Grandparents Day. There'll be songs and stories, and even cupcake decorating. Bring your grandchildren along (or great grandchildren) and join in the fun. Bookings are essential.
Artists in Action, formerly the "Life Without Barriers" visual arts group, invite you to view a playful collection of original artworks created by participants supported by the NDIS. The exhibition is on now at the Phoenix School of Arts in High Street, Bowraville. You can meet the artists on October 29 ahead of an auction at 2pm.
South Arm Hall Presents Yours Sincerely by WYZ Wimmin Theater Company. Yours Sincerely is based on letters to friends and relatives. Some may have been eagerly awaited and perhaps some were never delivered. Most of the letters are fictional, some are not. They will entertain, surprise and move you, and some will make you laugh out loud. The shows will include lunch and dessert. Book your tickets on Eventbrite
Men are invited to submit an artwork for Coastline's Movember 2022 art competition. Have a piece of your art on display in their Kempsey exhibition space for four weeks and help raise funds for Men's Health. The cost to enter is free and works will be exhibited until November 30. All funds are returned to the artist. For enquiries, email creativestrategies@coastline.com.au
Learn how to turn your food scraps into compost, and improve soil quality, reduce methane emissions and give your garden a boost. This composting workshop is on Saturday 12 November from 10:30am - 12:00pm at the Kempsey Library. This session is run in partnership with Midwaste, and is part of our National Recycling Week program.
Be transported into a world of incredible pieces presented by the Hastings Fine Art Society. This visual showcase of history, art and culture, highlighting the beauty of the Mid North Coast, is on display at the Slim Dusty Centre in Kempsey until November 13.
Trial Bay Gaol is set to be rocked by a music line-up featuring Jeff Martin (The Tea Party); Gimme The Fringe (The Living End); Steve Hart Allstars (featuring Hoodoo Gurus and Rose Tattoo) and more. Local Indigenous dancers will also perform. This is an over-18s event with shuttle buses running from local venues. Tickets on Moshtix.
After their highly successful "SPYCLUB", Valley Performers are ready to perform "The Gangster's Ball"- a Murder Mystery by American playwright, Richard Hingst. Set at Christmas time, during the roaring twenties, patrons are invited to dress in either a Christmas or 1920's theme. This theatre restaurant will be at the Macksville Ex-services Club from November 18. Tickets through the club.
If you have a community event or activity to share, please submit the details via our online form or send an email to macleayargus@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
