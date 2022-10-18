The Macleay Argus

Grandparents Storytime: Kempsey Shire Library, October 27

To celebrate all things nan and pop, Kempsey Council is running a special Storytime session from 10.30am on Thursday October 27 to coincide with Grandparents Day. There'll be songs and stories, and even cupcake decorating. Bring your grandchildren along (or great grandchildren) and join in the fun. Bookings are essential.

