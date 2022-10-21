The Macleay Argus

Kempsey East shot put star competes in NSW PSSA Championship

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated October 21 2022 - 8:27am, first published 6:00am
Kempsey East Public School student Cooper Anderson competed in the 12-13 year old boys shot put event in this year's NSWPSSA Primary Athletics Championship. Picture supplied

Kempsey East Public School student Cooper Anderson was one of the few young athletes from the Macleay Valley to compete in this year's NSW Primary School Sports Association (PSSA) Athletics Championship held at Sydney Olympic Park.

