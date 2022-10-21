Kempsey East Public School student Cooper Anderson was one of the few young athletes from the Macleay Valley to compete in this year's NSW Primary School Sports Association (PSSA) Athletics Championship held at Sydney Olympic Park.
Students from across the state travelled to attend the championship in events such as track, hurdles and discuss throw.
The championship was held over two days, with an opening ceremony and a chance for the different regions to march together around the stadium.
Cooper, who had come first place in the North Coast Athletics senior boys shot put in September this year, competed in the Primary Athletics Championships 12 to 13-year-old boy's shot put event.
The young athlete's journey to the state event has been filled with support from his local community, especially his school.
Kempsey East Public School raised over $400 through a "sporting colours day" to help support the young athlete get to the State championships.
Students arrived to school in their favourite sporting team's colours to raise funds for their schoolmate.
"We are very proud of his accomplishments; coming first at North Coast and then giving his best in Sydney," Assistant Principal Jessica Westerman said.
"He loved the march around the stadium. It was very eye opening."
Cooper came 25th in his shot put event against 41 other young competitors and has been congratulated by his school as a role model representing the North Coast region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.