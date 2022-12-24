The Macleay Argus

Christmas Eve tradition continues for the 11th year with Crescent Head's Santa Surf

Updated December 24 2022 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
Crescent Head's Killick Creek saw hundreds of surfing Santas gather for the 11th year in a row for a Christmas Eve tradition.

