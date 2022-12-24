Crescent Head's Killick Creek saw hundreds of surfing Santas gather for the 11th year in a row for a Christmas Eve tradition.
The cloud cover did not impact the Christmas cheer with locals and visitors enjoying a float with the turning tide just after 2pm.
Spectators gathered along the creek bank and found their spot on the bridge to wave at those dressed in red heading out to sea.
Those eager to keep the spirit alive continued the celebrations, catching waves well into the afternoon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.