Opponents of a three-storey motel in the heart of Crescent Head say it will be an "eyesore" that "does not match the character" of the coastal town.
A crowd of 140 gathered on Thursday evening, January 12, seeking clarity around the proposal and to air their concerns.
The Crescent Head community hall was packed leaving many to listen in from outside.
Developer David Gray has lodged an application for alterations and additions to the former Mainski Inn, in Baker Drive, which is currently tenanted.
The design includes accommodation of 30 rooms, a 150 seat bar and restaurant, and two swimming pools.
The evening's focus was on how to best write a submission to Kempsey Shire Council ahead of the development's public exhibition period ending on January 24.
Councillor Arthur Bain helped facilitate the information session which was "open-mic" so residents could explain why they planned to object to the application.
"This was not a protest meeting, this was about making people clear about the development application process and how to write an effective submission," said Cr Bain.
"I support grassroots democracy. I don't have any skin in the game, I don't live in Crescent Head. Whether the development goes ahead or not, what I want is for people to have their voice heard."
Local Chloe Ashton said the meeting showed that the people of Crescent Head do not want the development to proceed.
"Look at the turnout," she said. "It looks like people don't want this to go-ahead."
"I want council to listen to what the people [who] live here want."
The objections of residents and ratepayers focussed on the effect the venue would have on the town's parking, traffic, water, sewage and noise.
There are also heritage concerns and fears the aesthetics of the building will not align with the current township.
"The design of this motel does not match the character statement of Crescent Head," said local Jye Palise.
While some community members describe the design as an "eyesore", Mr Gray said his vision for the motel on a "prominent corner" makes it a "statement piece".
"So, some people are going to love it and some aren't," he said.
Local, Roger "Fergo" Fergusson described those in attendance, of various ages, as the "coal-mine canaries warning that something is wrong".
"It's about unity in the community and not destroying what you've come to enjoy, and every so often DA's that come in like this, they don't fit in with the character," he said.
Mr Gray believes "Crescent Head isn't quite ready" for such an establishment but says it's a "long term play" that will take a minimum of five years to eventuate.
"The construction will be somewhere between five and eight years, and we would think that after other recent developments in town, that the town will be ready."
He acknowledges that what is lodged often changes before approval, but says the location is zoned for "this type of bulk and scale".
Community members have until January 24 to lodge a submission to Kempsey Shire Council.
"I'm very pleased that the community got to have a [say] and feel that they have a direction," said Cr Bain.
"It wasn't just having a rant and getting it out of their system."
Another meeting will be held at the hall on Thursday, January 19, for those wanting assistance writing a submission.
Submissions can be sent to council by email to KSC@kempsey.nsw.gov.au or post or hand delivered to the Kempsey Shire Council Service Desk at 22 Tozer Street, Kempsey.
To view the Development Application visit: https://kempsey.greenlightopm.com/public/App_Advertising/9221118BGHY3hoce
