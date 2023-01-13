The Macleay Argus

Over 140 attend Crescent Head meeting to air concerns about multi-storey motel proposal

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
January 13 2023 - 2:30pm
Opponents of a three-storey motel in the heart of Crescent Head say it will be an "eyesore" that "does not match the character" of the coastal town.

