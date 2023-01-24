The Macleay Argus

NSW Police confirm a man has drowned at Delicate Nobby near Crescent Head

By Newsroom
Updated January 24 2023 - 9:49pm, first published 9:30pm
Delicate Nobby and Racecourse Beach are near popular campgrounds. Picture from Google Maps

NSW Police have confirmed a man has died after being pulled from the water at Delicate Nobby near Crescent Head.

