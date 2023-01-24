NSW Police have confirmed a man has died after being pulled from the water at Delicate Nobby near Crescent Head.
Emergency services were called to the rocks at Delicate Nobby just after 5pm Tuesday, January 24, after reports an unconscious man had been pulled from the water.
Members of the public performed CPR on the man until police and paramedics arrived, however he died at the scene.
He is yet to be formally identified.
Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
