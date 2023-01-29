The Macleay Argus

'We're incensed': Hundreds gather to rally against plans to restrict beach access along Crescent Head

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated January 29 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of people have gathered at Crescent Head on Sunday, January 29, to protest against National Parks and Wildlife Service's (NPWS) proposed plans that could see dogs and horses banned from the local beaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.