Powerful waves on the east coast of Australia is expected over the weekend thanks to a tropical cyclone currently sitting over the ocean off Queensland.
Meteorologist for The Bureau's national team, Helen Reid, says that while the cyclone is sitting a long way from the Mid North Coast, the ocean connects us and so we will see "an increase of wave height and power" as the cyclone moves south-south-east over the next few days.
Tropical cyclone Gabrielle was named on Wednesday, January 8, and is currently off the east coast of Townsville but is expected to move closer to Norfolk Island over the course of the weekend.
"The easterly swell will be dominant for a few days," said Ms Reid.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for the NSW coastline on January 9 stating surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, surfing and swimming.
Ms Reid says the increase in swell is expected to be noticed from late Friday, January 10, with the warning coming "into play more on Saturday" and continuing to be "significant" throughout the course of the weekend.
"When it [the swell] builds through the weekend and extends further down the coast, Saturday will be when it's most noticeable...that'll be thanks to, predominantly, cyclone Gabrielle," said Ms Reid.
The annual Trial Bay Triathlon at South West Rocks is due to go ahead this weekend with entries remaining open for the junior challenge on Saturday 11, followed by the major event on Sunday 12.
Race director, Michael Crawly, says the event organisers are conscious of the hazardous surf warnings but at this stage the triathlon is "full speed ahead".
"If there's cause for adjustment for safety sake, then an adjustment will be made," he said.
While Ms Reid says the swim section of the triathlon might be "tricky" and the surf report is "worth knowing" for those entering, Erin Cook, South West Rocks surf life saver who will be volunteering at the event says she is hopeful Trial Bay beach will be protected enough.
"I'm planning to get a surf in after the race," she said.
While eager surfers are gearing up for the waves, Unit Commander of Trial Bay Marine Rescue, Ian Turner, is asking all those going out in boats to ensure they log on and log off using the free app which has been recently upgraded.
"Logging on and off using the Marine Rescue app is important for the safety of boaties," said Mr Turner.
"We can keep an eye on you and if you don't log off, we'll know where to look for you".
Ms Reid says "crossing the bar will be difficult" for boats and is asks that "rock fisherman take note" of the The Bureau's hazardous surf warning.
Beach-goers over the weekend are advised to swim at patrolled beaches and listen to the advice of surf life savers.
To track the tropical cyclone Gabrielle head to http://www.bom.gov.au/products/IDQ65002.shtml
