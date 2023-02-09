The Macleay Argus

The Bureau has issued a hazardous surf warning for NSW coastline while monitoring tropical cyclone Gabrielle

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
February 10 2023 - 4:00am
South West Rocks local Louis Hogno is keen for the waves this weekend. Picture by Clare Dennis

Powerful waves on the east coast of Australia is expected over the weekend thanks to a tropical cyclone currently sitting over the ocean off Queensland.

Local News

