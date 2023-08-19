'Dear Editor': what's on readers' minds in 2023

The facts are that the company currently proposing the scheme is OMPS Pty Ltd in partnership with Alinta Energy (AE). The owners of the private property where the project is located have formed the company Hoshac Pty Ltd. Alinta is often referred to as an Australian company, because of their operations in several Australian States. However, it is part of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE) - owned by the Cheng family with headquarters in Hong Kong and registered in the British Virgin Islands. The territory of Hong Kong was transferred to the People's Republic of China in 1997.

