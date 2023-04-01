Easter school holidays are just around the corner and Kempsey Library has a bunch of great events to keep the kids entertained.
If your kids are fans of the popular How to Train Your Dragon or Wings of Fire book series, then they're in for a treat! Kempsey Library has organised two thrilling fantasy quiz and craft sessions that will put their imagination to the test.
Your children will be transported to a world of flying dragons, explosive fireballs, and glowing eyes. They'll have the opportunity to showcase their knowledge of all things fantastical and engage in stimulating activities that will ignite their creativity.
To make the experience even more memorable, children will get to create their very own treasure to take home - either a dragon egg or dragon eye jewellery. It's a perfect way to keep them engaged and entertained during the school holidays.
These will be taking place on:
Fantasy Quiz and Dragon Egg Craft
Wednesday 12 April from 10.30am - 12pm
Fantasy Quiz and Dragon Eye Jewellery
Wednesday 19 April from 10.30am - 12pm
Kempsey Library will also be hosting a movie, gaming and pizza night bonanza, which promises to be an action-packed evening.
For those who love movies, there will be a screening of the spellbinding film Mary and the Witch's Flower. For those who prefer gaming, you can book a session on the virtual reality headsets, gaming computers, or Xbox and PlayStation consoles.
And of course, pizza will be served up to satisfy hunger cravings.
This event is designed at children ages 12 to 18. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. We strive to accommodate all dietary needs, so please let us know of any requirements upon entry.
Don't miss out on this unforgettable night of fun and food at the library.
Late night at the library
Thursday 20 April from 5.30pm to 8pm.
Make sure your book your spot at online at ksc.pub/april2023
To find out about other events being held at the library, visit the website at https://library.kempsey.nsw.gov.au/Home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.