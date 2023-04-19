Drought-tolerant gardens: Landscaping tips for Australia's hot and dry climate

Make your garden thrive by planting and planning to suit the climate. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Australia is known for its hot and dry climate, with many regions experiencing prolonged periods of drought throughout the year.

As water scarcity continues to be a concern, the importance of drought-tolerant home gardens as a sustainable landscaping option has grown in popularity over the years.

Drought-tolerant gardens are designed to thrive in arid conditions, using water-efficient plants and landscaping techniques to minimise water usage while still maintaining a beautiful and functional outdoor space.

If you are an avid home gardener who is looking to create a beautiful, resilient, and water-wise garden that thrives in Australia's hot and dry climate, look no further.

Today, we share six top landscaping tips that are well-suited to the unique weather conditions down under, so read on to find out more.

One: Invest in fencing

If you have yet to invest in garden fencing, now may be the perfect time to research materials, styles or get a quote from a Newcastle fencing supplier.

Unbeknownst to many, fencing plays a key role in drought-tolerant Australian home gardens for several reasons.

In many parts of Australia, hot and dry climates are often accompanied by strong winds.

These winds can cause excessive water evaporation from the soil, resulting in further water stress for plants.

Fencing can act as a windbreak, reducing the impact of strong winds and helping to retain moisture in the garden.

Secondly, fencing provides much needed shade in the garden, which can help to reduce water evaporation and protect plants from direct sunlight during the hottest parts of the day.

Shade can be especially beneficial for plants that are not well-adapted to prolonged exposure to high temperatures, as it can help to reduce heat stress and water loss.

By investing in fencing, you can help to create a more resilient and water-wise garden that thrives in Australia's hot and dry climate.

Two: Choose native plants

One of the best landscaping tips that any Aussie gardener should take on board is none other than embracing native plants.

Native plants are naturally adapted to the local climate and soil conditions, making them well-suited for many drought-prone regions.

These plants have evolved over time to survive in harsh conditions with minimal water requirements, making them ideal for a drought-tolerant home garden.

Examples of native Australian plants that are drought-tolerant include kangaroo paw, grevillea, callistemon (bottlebrush), and banksia.

These plants not only require less water but also provide habitat for local wildlife, promoting biodiversity in your garden.

Explore 30 of the best Australian native plants here.

Three: Mulch your way to success

Mulching is yet another effective way to conserve moisture in the soil and reduce evaporation in sustainable Aussie gardens.

By adding a layer of mulch, such as wood chips, pine bark, straw, or gravel around the base of plants, you can help retain moisture in the soil and prevent water loss through evaporation.

Mulching also helps to suppress weeds, which compete with plants for water and nutrients, making it an essential technique in drought-tolerant gardening.

Additionally, mulching helps to prevent soil erosion, which can be a common issue in hot and dry climates where heavy rainfall events may occur infrequently but intensely.

Mulch acts as a protective layer on the soil surface, reducing the impact of raindrops and preventing soil particles from being carried away by runoff.

Four: Improve soil health

Improving soil health is essential for Australia's drought-tolerant gardens.

Healthy soil can better retain moisture and nutrients, providing better growing conditions for plants.

Adding organic matter, such as compost or well-rotted manure, can improve soil structure, water-holding capacity, and nutrient availability.

Well-draining soil is also important as it prevents waterlogging and root rot, which can be detrimental to plant health in arid conditions.

It is also important to note that chemical fertilisers and pesticides can negatively impact soil health by killing beneficial microbes and disrupting the natural soil ecosystem.

Instead, opt for organic or natural fertilisers and pest control methods that promote soil health, such as compost, worm castings, or neem oil.

Five: Limit turf areas

It is no secret that lawns require a significant amount of water to maintain, making them less ideal for drought-tolerant gardens in Australia.

For an easy-care option, consider limiting turf areas in your garden or opting for drought-tolerant grass species, such as buffalo grass or zoysia grass, which have lower water requirements compared to traditional turf species.

Alternatively, consider replacing some or all of your lawn with ground covers, gravel, or mulch, which require little to no watering.

In addition to low maintenance, limiting turf areas can also help conserve water.

By reducing the amount of lawn in a garden, homeowners can minimise their water usage and contribute to sustainable water management practices.

Six: Water wisely

Last but not least, regular watering is part and parcel of gardening.



However, when it comes to landscaping for Australia's hot and dry climate, it's important to water with a side of caution.



This is because your drought-tolerant garden is designed to be resilient in hot and dry climates, with plants that are adapted to survive with minimal water.



Thus, overwatering can lead to shallow root systems and reduce the plants' ability to withstand drought conditions.



Watering with caution encourages plants to develop deeper root systems, which can access water from deeper soil layers and make them more resilient to drought.



Drip irrigation or soaker hoses are excellent options for drought-tolerant gardens, as they deliver water directly to the plant's roots, reducing evaporation and ensuring that water reaches the intended target.

Creating a drought-tolerant home garden in Australia's hot and dry climate is not only environmentally responsible but also practical.



By following these six top tips, you can create a beautiful and sustainable garden that thrives even in periods of drought.