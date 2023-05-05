The Macleay Argus
Kempsey man charged with online child abuse after Homeland Security tip-off

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated May 6 2023 - 11:39am, first published May 5 2023 - 5:16pm
An AFP canine was used during the search of the Kempsey man's home. Picture supplied by the AFP
A man has appeared in Kempsey Local Court charged with multiple online child abuse offences.

