School prepares for biggest reconciliation week student walk in NSW

By Emily Walker
Updated May 31 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 10:30am
Kempsey South Public School are organising the largest National Reconciliation Week student walk in NSW with (LtoR) Aboriginal Education Officer Sam Drew, Aunty Kim Daley, Principal Paul Byrne, teacher Vicki Willoughby, and community engagement leader Alfred Drew. Picture by Emily Walker
The largest National Reconciliation Week student walk in NSW will be taking place at Kempsey thanks to the dedicated staff of a local school.

Local News

