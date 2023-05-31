The largest National Reconciliation Week student walk in NSW will be taking place at Kempsey thanks to the dedicated staff of a local school.
Kempsey South Public School teacher Vicki Willoughby, Aboriginal Education Officers Aunty Kim Daley and Sam Drew with his brother community engagement leader Alfred Drew have been busy organising the massive event taking place on Thursday June 1.
The team as well as creative director Bek Manton, student support officer Alicia Blackwell and principal Paul Byrne have been committed to delivering the event to the public schools of the Macleay.
"It's definitely been a team effort," said Ms Willoughby who is the main organiser of the event.
"We've invited the 15 public schools from the Macleay Valley... which is fantastic so there'll be about 1500 students.
We got 19 different organisations within the Macleay Valley coming to provide services and activities for the kids to participate in"
The walk will include a flag raising ceremony, lighting of candles, addresses from key community members and a Sea of Hands installation.
Students will walk the 1.3 kilometre lap around the Eden Street playing field and received the smoking and sprinkling of water from elders as they walk past.
Afterwards the first lap students will take part in the activities organised by community organisations, rotating through out the day.
Ms Willoughby said that the event was important for the community especially as the youth seem disconnected from their culture.
"We just thought it would be a perfect opportunity to come together and it's what reconciliation is about," she said.
Sam Drew said that this is more than just a job for the group.
"It's our community, it's our kids." he said.
"If there is a small thing that we can do to inspire them to be better tomorrow than they are today, we'll do that."
"We'll do whatever it takes."
One of the key aspects of the walk will be the Sea of Hands created by school students who write individual reflections and commitments for reconciliation on the back of card hands which will be displayed.
The Sea of Hands has long been a symbol of solidarity with First Nations People since the first installation of hand in 1997 and has history in the Macleay Valley.
"I just remember my mother in law did that with my daughter on the Riverside Park," Aunty Kim Daley said.
"And I said to Vicki maybe we could do something like that."
Community Elders have played a key role in the formation of the walk with their input helping form aspects of the event including the Sea of Hands.
"We want them to be front and centre of everything," Ms Willoughby said
"Because this year's theme is 'being a voice for generations' so why that's why we thought we'd get the elders involved."
Even the walk itself was formed in part due to the influence of elders.
Principal Paul Byrne said he had been discussing the walk with Elder Aunty Eileen Button on numerous occasions.
"We've spoken about it over the last couple of years but haven't' been able to do anything because of COVID-19 and community restrictions," he said.
With the historic event soon approaching, Ms Willoughby said she hopes the walk will continue next week in Kempsey
"I just keep thinking how amazing it is going to be for the Elders," she said.
"They'll have the Sea of Hands in front of them, flags flying and the kids walking around."
