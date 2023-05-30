While the weather may be a tad cool, the local angling scene is red hot with some of the best rock fishing action to date this year experienced over the past week.
With the full moon approaching over the weekend and a reasonable forecast predicted it should be another cracker week for fishing on the Mid North Coast.
In the rivers, bream have been terrific with both baits and lures effective in the Macleay and Hastings.
Flathead action also remains first class in both the Hastings and Camden Haven rivers.
Live bait and all types of lures have been successful for fishos over the past week.
School mulloway continue to plague the waterways, with plenty of fish ranging from around 65 centimetres to a metre active.
With the full moon this weekend it will be well worth fishing for mulloway on the top of the morning and night high tides.
On the luderick scene, we are seeing a steady improvement from the breakwalls, although they are yet to truly fire up.
On the beaches, both Lighthouse and North Shore beaches in Port Macquarie have been producing a steady stream of bream and the odd solid whiting.
Tailor continue to be active on most beaches, and fishos are beginning to see a few salmon show up.
On the mulloway front, there are a few reports of larger fish although there are plenty of school-sized fish around the Lake Cathie and North Haven beaches.
Off the rocks, drummer numbers have really picked over the past week. It would seem the drop in the air temperature and a subtle drop in the ocean temperature have combined to fire them up.
Good reports have come from many locations between Hat Head to the north and Seal Rocks to the south, however, don't overlook the local ledges.
There are many great drummer spots between South West Rocks and Crowdy Head that are suitable for either calm or active seas.
Apart from drummer, tailor have been terrific from most locations and will likely further improve with the full moon this weekend.
Around the ledges at Crescent Head fishos have caught some great bream and luderick in reasonable numbers over the past week, while a few solid blue groper were caught from the more exposed locations.
Offshore, now the seas have begun to settle, and westerly winds become more common, the participation rate has certainly picked up.
Snapper reports have been promising over the past week, with some terrific fish to around nine kilos caught off Port Macquarie and Laurieton.
Baits have been the more productive method of late, however soft plastics will produce better fish as we progress into winter.
Apart from snapper, some terrific pearl perch have been about, along with a few reasonable kingfish from the slightly deeper reefs further north between Point Plomer and South West Rocks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.