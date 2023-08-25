The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Serious shark attack at Lighthouse Beach, Port Macquarie; surfer airlifted to Newcastle

By Mardi Borg, Ruby Pascoe, Emily Walker
Updated August 25 2023 - 9:36pm, first published 2:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A surfer says she was told to gather sticks for a makeshift tourniquet for the man attacked by a shark at Lighthouse Beach on Friday morning, August 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.