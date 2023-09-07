The start of spring has brought along some challenging conditions for anglers.
With northerly winds one day and southerlies the next, there has been limited opportunity for anglers to head out for a fish.
Looking at the long-term forecast there doesn't appear to be any exceptional fishing days ahead. Let's hope the forecast improves and we can head out to enjoy the warmer September weather.
In the Macleay region, the river is still producing great catches of bream and flathead.
Off the beaches, the conditions have not been ideal with the combination of wind and swell seeing conditions somewhat challenging on most days.
Those who have managed to take advantage of the brief windows of opportunity are still finding a few nice bream, along with the odd flathead.
For the offshore anglers, if there is a break in the weather, snapper would be my pick of fish to target. As well, fishing the deeper reefs this time of year usually provides consistent numbers of kingfish on live bait and jigs.
In the Hastings River, flathead numbers are really starting to pick up with some nice fish caught in most parts of the river.
On the bream front, there are reports that the canals and coal wharf have been scoring some nice fish on bait.
The breakwalls were busy this week with anglers targeting luderick caught on cabbage and green weed.
Not much to report on the offshore scene as the wind and swell has made it difficult for boaties. If an opportunity arises to fish over the coming weekend I would try for a snapper on the inshore reefs or target a kingfish on the wider reefs using live bait.
In the Camden Haven River region, drummer numbers remain consistent.
Best results for rock fishing over the past week have come from Grants Head and Diamond Head with reports of tailor, bream and luderick.
Anglers can now cast a line for Australian Bass, as the season opened on September 1, when the annual closed season finished.
The closure period is important to protect the native species for their annual spawning and migration, This occurs each year over late autumn and early winter. In spring, most fish will have returned to their warmer weather feeding grounds higher up in the rivers.
When it comes to catching Australian Bass, they aren't picky, you can use a wide range of surface lures such as poppers, divers, frogs, cicadas and many more.
Australian Bass feed best around dawn and dusk, they hang around structures and will hunt bugs, frogs and anything they may fly onto the surface of the water.
Casting a lure towards shaded areas, under overhanging branches, near submerged logs or near rocks will be your best chance at a fish.
Also keep an eye on the barometer as they say '1020 fish a plenty'. If you want to know more about targeting Australian Bass or some locations on where to fish for them drop into your local fishing tackle shop and chat to the knowledgeable staff.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.