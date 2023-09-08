The Macleay Argus
All northbound lanes of Pacific Highway now open after truck crash at Eungai Creek

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 9 2023 - 9:19pm, first published 8:33am
Picture of the truck fire supplied by Mark Connors
8pm, September 9: All northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway have reopened at Eungai Creek after an earlier truck crash and fire.

