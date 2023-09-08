8pm, September 9: All northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway have reopened at Eungai Creek after an earlier truck crash and fire.
One northbound lane had been closed about one-and-a-half kilometres north of Stuarts Point Road overpass.
Traffic conditions in the area have returned to normal and all emergency services and traffic crews have left the site.
10am, September 9: One northbound lane of the Pacific Highway has reopened at Eungai Creek after a truck crash and earlier fire.
All northbound lanes had been closed about one-and-a-half kilometres north of Stuarts Point Road overpass.
One northbound lane remains closed, but the diversion via Stuarts Point Road has been lifted.
Traffic is heavier than usual, so motorists are advised to allow extra travel time.
Motorists should also exercise caution.
Emergency services and traffic crews remain on site working to clear the crash.
8.30am, September 9: The Pacific Highway is closed northbound in Eungai Creek due to a truck crash and fire near Eungai Creek Road.
Northbound light vehicles are diverting via Stuarts Point Road.
Transport Management says this diversion is not suitable for heavy vehicles, which are being parked.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and follow the directions of traffic crews.
Emergency services are also at the scene working to put the fire out.
All southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway are open.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.