The Macleay Argus
Roads

One north-bound lane of Pacific Highway now open at Eungai Creek after crash

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 9 2023 - 10:16am, first published 8:33am
Picture of the truck fire supplied by Mark Connors
10am, September 9: One northbound lane of the Pacific Highway has reopened at Eungai Creek after a truck crash and earlier fire.

