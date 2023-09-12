The Macleay Argus
Kempsey Saints and Macleay Valley Rangers to battle for last Zone Premier League grand final spot

By Mardi Borg and Mick McDonald
Updated September 12 2023 - 11:45am, first published 11:30am
In this week's wrap of weekend footy; the Macleay Valley Rangers and Kempsey Saints are set to battle it out for the last Zone Premier League grand final spot, while Group 3 Rugby League teams lock in the remaining grand final fixtures.

