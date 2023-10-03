EDITOR: In his Letter to the Editor, which he also shared on the National Party's social media pages, Kempsey teacher Mark Baxter responds to the mis-representation of comments by Voice advocate, Professor Marcia Langton'.
This was a golden opportunity to lift the awareness of the Australian public about the truth of Australia's history, instead it has become a mud-slinging contest.
God knows we're drowning in misinformation and just plain ignorance of the meaning of the Referendum.
Not only were Indigenous Australians not mentioned in the 1901 Constitution, but the reason for not mentioning them was heralded within the year by the White Australia policy - a blatantly racist legislation... to refuse to accept people into the country who did not have white skin.
This "sacred fabric" of racism is what the learned Professor [was] describing with dripping sarcasm. You will recall that the "White Australia" policy was not removed until 1966 by the Holt Liberal/National Government, . and not properly replaced until the multiculturalism policies of the Whitlam Government of 1973.
There are already advisory groups in Canberra; the Business Council of Australia Advisory Group, the Youth Advisory Group, the Small Business Advisory Group, the Multicultural Advisory Council, the National Women's Health Advisory Council - dozens advising. Nothing sinister.
The only difference is that this Indigenous advisory group represents a seriously disadvantaged minority in this country .
All levels of government have attempted to address the "Closing the Gap" statistics .There has been a long struggle for justice and equal rights by these fellow Australians but the gap in living standard is still there.
So maybe, just maybe, the advisory group might help address this unacceptable situation.
Let's hope so .
