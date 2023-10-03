Residents across the Mid North Coast are now able to cast their vote in the 2023 Voice referendum.
Early voting centres in the Port Macquarie and Kempsey LGAs opened on Tuesday, October 3.
Supporters of both the Yes campaign and No campaign at an early voting centre in Port Macquarie said there had been a steady stream of people casting their vote early.
"It's actually been quite busy already this morning," they said.
Voting in the referendum is compulsory for enrolled Australians.
Those who can't get to the polls on October 14 can head to one of hundreds of early voting centres across the country in the two weeks before referendum day.
The nearest voting centres and opening times can be found on the AEC website's voting centre location tool.
Shop 2, 80-82 Smith St, Kempsey
Tuesday, October 3 - Friday, October 6 - 8.30am - 5.30pm
Saturday, October 7 - 9am - 4pm
Monday, October 9 - Thursday, October 12 - 8.30am - 5.30pm
Friday, October 13 - 8.30am - 6pm
South West Rocks CWA Hall, 47 Landsborough St
Saturday, October 7 - 9am - 4pm
Monday, October 9 - Thursday, October 12 - 8.30am - 5.30pm
Friday, October 13 - 8.30am - 6pm
216 Hastings River Dr
Tuesday, October 3 - Friday, October 6 - 8.30 am - 5.30pm
Saturday, October 7 - 9am - 4pm
Monday, October 9 - Thursday, October 12 - 8.30am - 5.30pm
Friday, October 13 - 8.30am - 6pm
Saturday, October 14 - 8am - 6pm
Grace Church, 2 Kingfisher Rd
Saturday, October 7 - 9am - 4pm
Monday, October 9 - Thursday, October 12 - 8.30am - 5.30pm
Friday, October 13 - 8.30am - 6pm
Postal voting is another available option for those who can't make it to a polling place.
Applications can be made through the AEC website until 6pm local time on October 11.
You are eligible for early or postal voting if on referendum day you:
