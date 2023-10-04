The Macleay Argus
Good News

Lake Cathie resident Libby Phillips' life saved by husband Allan after vital CPR training

Liz Langdale
October 5 2023 - 4:00am
Lake Cathie residents Libby and Allan Phillips did CPR training just two weeks before Libby's life was saved. Picture by Liz Langdale
Lake Cathie residents Libby and Allan Phillips were going about their nightly routine when a life-threatening incident unfolded.

