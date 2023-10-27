Event security tips: How to keep guests & attendees safe this summer

Here's a list of event security tips, which will guide you best to keep your guests and attendees safe this summer. Picture Shutterstock

Are you involved in event planning? You may be in an event management role and gearing up for a big summer event. Or you're a nightclub or rave party promoter and getting ready to put on a happening dance party. You might be organising a community event, conference, convention or exhibition. Whatever the event, you must keep the attendees safe and secure while they enjoy the day or night.



And that means investing in event security in many forms. But if you're new to event planning or haven't run a major event before, you might not know the best way to do this. Lucky for you, we've compiled this helpful list of event security tips, which will guide you best to keep your guests and attendees safe this summer. Read on to learn more.

Invest in lanyards

You should invest in event lanyards in Australia. These can be handed out to guests and attendees as they enter the event and can be used to identify those with a legitimate reason to be there. You might also include a badge or registration identifier with them to clip onto the lanyard. The great thing about lanyards is that you can order them to come branded with your company, event or other branding, so they'll work to build your brand and familiarity with the event.

Book security guards

You can't run a major event without a security presence; it would be negligent. Even a charity fundraiser, child and baby expo or other peaceful events need a security presence. You never know when something might go wrong, or you'll need to remove a patron for bad behaviour.



People can act up in the strangest places and for bizarre reasons. For instance, you could have someone attempt to steal from a display stand or sneak in without a registration or badge.

For dance parties, concerts and other live music events where alcohol is served, security guards can remove intoxicated, disruptive or abusive patrons. Unfortunately, assaults and brawls can break out when many people consume alcohol at an event. Hence, a trained and qualified security presence is necessary for these events.

Crowd control is another function security guards can perform, assisting people in queues, mosh pits, or other crowded areas.

Furthermore, ensure your security guards are visible and present, rather than hiding in a back room or a corner. They need to be seen to act as a deterrent against antisocial behaviour. Invest in headsets or walkie-talkies for security and other staff to allow real-time communication and response, allowing your security presence to quickly and efficiently respond to any risk or rowdy behaviour.

Cybersecurity measures

Not all threats or risks at a major or minor event are physical or due to bad behaviour. If you provide free Wi-Fi connection to patrons and guests, you must protect their data, devices and identities as the event organiser or manager. You should implement a password-protected Wi-Fi system and ensure guests can access the password as part of their registration and entry process. This will keep any unauthorised users off the network.

Furthermore, you should consider engaging an IT cybersecurity professional or company to run security test measures on the network to ensure that malicious hackers can't use it to steal data, card details or identity documents from your guest's devices. They can prepare a report that analyses and suggests implementing risk mitigation steps.

Know the venue

You should learn the venue and familiarise yourself with the map and all entry and exit points. This is particularly important for live music events where some people will try to sneak in without paying. Once you've mapped this out, consider the strategic placement of security guards at these points to act as a deterrent and stop anyone sneaking in without paying or holding a ticket.

Bag and weapons checks

For any major event, this is an absolute necessity. Have security guards at the entry queue ready to check people's bags and use detector wands to wave them down for weapons. You'd be surprised at what people can attempt to smuggle into a large event - drugs, alcohol, weapons and recording devices for bootlegging. Security screening upon entry is a must for large concerts, shows and exhibitions.

Check ID upon entry for licensed events and areas

If your event is licensed to serve alcohol, is an over-18 event or has a designated licensed area, then you need to ensure that you have staff available to check and confirm proof of age for entry into the event or the bar areas.



You can face significant fines if any underage people gain entry or find their way into the bar area and purchase alcohol. You'll also want to ensure that bar staff have the relevant Responsible Service of Alcohol certificate so intoxicated people aren't served more drinks.

Protestor management

Some major events, such as conferences, speaking events or political events, can attract protestors with an issue with a particular topic or person. For instance, mining and petroleum events can attract environmental protestors, and so can speaking events for some right-wing personalities.



People have a right to protest, but you should consider security measures outside for this reason or even notify the police of potential protest activity. You must ensure that your attendees are safe and can access the venue without harassment.

