The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Racegoers gear up for the Kempsey Cup as preparations get underway

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated November 2 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kempsey Cup is set to return on November 10, 2023. Picture by Mardi Borg
The Kempsey Cup is set to return on November 10, 2023. Picture by Mardi Borg

The excitement is building for one of the biggest days on the Macleay Valley's social calendar - the Kempsey Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.