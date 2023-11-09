The Macleay Argus
Kempsey Shire's controversial rates meeting moved to bigger venue

By Kempsey Shire Council
November 10 2023 - 8:00am
The meeting will now be held in Majestic Cinemas in Kempsey
Strong public interest in council's decision whether to apply for a rate increase has prompted Kempsey Shire Council to move the November meeting to Majestic Cinemas in Kempsey Central.

