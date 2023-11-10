NSW Police have confirmed that the man found dead at the side of Fernbank Creek Road in Port Macquarie was Sam Dieter Liszczak - a known violent criminal who allegedly fell out with the men at the centre of this week's Mid North Coast shooting spree.
A photo of where his body was found on Thursday morning, November 9, has been provided exclusively to the Port News.
He had been shot dead.
One of the two men arrested in Kempsey and charged over that day's early morning shooting spree, which stretched from Nabiac to Kundabung, has now been charged with Liszczak's murder.
Tyrone Russell had been taken under police guard to Kempsey District Hospital for assessment following his arrest.
He and 27-year-old Corey James Glass, and a dog travelling with them, were found behind Geoffrey Debenham Street in Kempsey on Thursday, November 9, after a 13-hour police operation.
Glass appeared in court on Friday, charged with three counts of discharge firearm intend cause grievous bodily harm, and three counts of fire firearm in or near public place.
Russell is due to front Port Macquarie Local Court on Saturday, November 11. He is facing seven charges, including murder, and six firearm offences.
These relate to the shooting spree during which shots were fired at three vehicles, injuring a driver, and shots fired at police.
Thirty-year-old Liszczak was once linked to slain Melbourne underworld boss, Carl Williams, and had been jailed for shooting a police officer.
Police say he had travelled from Victoria with the two other men in a Mercedes dual cab ute. It was later found abandoned at Wayne Richards Park in Port Macquarie.
The large-scale police operation was led by the Mid North Coast Police District - assisted by officers from Manning-Great Lakes Police District, and several NSW Police specialist units, including PolAir, the Tactical Operations Unit, the Police Dog Unit, Traffic and Highway Patrol, and other Northern Region resources - to locate those involved.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
