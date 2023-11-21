Councillors voted 'yes' to applying for a special rate variation (SRV) during the Ordinary Meeting on Tuesday, November 21.
The vote was 8 to 1 with Alexandra Wyatt the only councillor to vote against the recommendation.
Kempsey Shire Council's forecast deficit of $79M if nothing changes over the next ten years is the driving force behind a potential rate rise.
How the council can achieve financial sustainability through increased revenue and cost cuts were discussed in depth.
Here are just some of the views on council's situation, the need for an SRV, and impact on the community expressed by council staff and councillors during the meeting.
Councillor Kerri Riddington: Yes
Councillor Dean Saul: Yes
Councillor Simon Fergusson: Yes
Councillor Arthur Bain: Yes
Councillor Alexandra Wyatt: No
Councillor Kinne Ring: Yes
Councillor Scott Butterfield: Yes
Councillor Anthony Patterson: Yes
