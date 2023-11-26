Each year the tireless efforts and outstanding contributions of Macleay Valley citizens and community groups are recognised at Kempsey Shire Council's Australia Day Awards ceremony.
We have many champions in our shire who do wonderful deeds in their community, who work quietly around our towns, drive kids to footy practice, deliver meals-on-wheels, perhaps volunteer with the RFS, the CWA or other community organisations, or just make a difference.
The Australia Day Awards, to be held on Friday 26 January 2024, are an opportunity for our community to recognise and thank these people and organisations for their contributions.
The awards are decided by the Australia Day Committee based on public nominations.
So we need you to dob in that mate who's been just a little bit excellent over the last 12 months so that they can be thanked appropriately.
Nominations are now open for the Australia Day Awards and will be open until 3pm, 5 January 2024 in two categories:
Do you know of someone who has contributed or given outstanding service to the community or been an inspiration to others, either during the last 12 months or over a number of years?
In another tough year where group activities and annual events helped us unite as a community, the committee is this year calling for nominations for Heroes of the Macleay.
Nominees can be young or old, volunteers or not, as long as they are people who have made a difference to the Macleay in the past year.
Do you know someone or a group who made the community stronger, gave back or has been a role model for others?
Nominate a hero or dob in an awesome mate at ksc.pub/hero
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.