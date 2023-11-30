The Macleay Argus
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Group 3 Rugby League season could be extended to 17 games

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated December 2 2023 - 1:56am, first published December 1 2023 - 9:00am
Macleay Valley Mustangs in the 2023 Group 3 minor semi-final against Port City Breakers. Picture by Penny Tamblyn
WINGHAM will lead a push for the Group Three Rugby League season to be extended from 14 games to 17 at Sunday's group annual general meeting to be held at the Wingham Services Club.

