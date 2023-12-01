Snappy writers and clever snappers

*From Sue Stephenson. Editor, Macleay Argus
This week I've been reminded how lucky the Macleay Argus is to have so many contributing writers and photographers freely sharing their work with us.
Of course, we have our own dedicated team of journalists, photographers, and sales and media consultants, all working hard to produce content for our growing website and ever-popular Friday Macleay Argus print edition.
But we can't be everywhere.
That is why the support of those with a knack for snappy writing or clever snapping - is a godsend.
A particular shout-out goes to Philip Lee OAM of the Macleay River Historical Society.
Phil is the oracle for all things local history and we greatly appreciate the effort that goes into his regular columns and his tireless search for archival photos. You will find many of Phil's stories under the History tab on our website.
And how lucky are we to have Kate Shelton's fishing tips and tricks each week?
I'm partial to a good flathead, so when I finally get myself some fishing gear, I know who to consult for where to go and how to reel one in. Check out Kate's Bay Explorer Marine for more handy hints.
I wish we could run every community story or release that comes our way.
Sometimes space is the issue, sometimes the content doesn't quite stack up, or sometimes we simply run out of time to process them..
If you'd like advice on how to stand-out from the hundreds of emails we receive each day (mostly from government media advisors or PR-types), let me know. I'm happy to show you how to make it to the top of our inbox.
Communication is all about community, so keep those contributed stories and "Top Shots" coming. All you need to do is drop me a line at sue.stephenson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Just a quick tip though, shoot your pics in landscape mode (horizontal). Vertical pics are for social media and picture-less stories rarely make the cut.
Sue Stephenson. Editor, Macleay Argus
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.