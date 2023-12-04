The Macleay Argus
Monday, 4 December 2023
Clubs approve earlier start to Group 3 rugby league season

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated December 4 2023 - 11:59am, first published 11:56am
Group 3 board member Ellie Markezic, chief executive Mal Drury and chairman Geoff Kelly at the annual meeting held at Wingham. Picture Rick Kernick.
Group Three clubs have voted to start the season earlier, but not extend the competition to 17 games.

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

