Live herring the bait of choice to snag flathead in the Macleay

Around the Macleay River region, anglers are reporting great numbers of flathead throughout the system.
Live herring is the bait of choice for fishing along the rock ledges and drop offs.
For the offshore anglers, kingfish have certainly made their presence known around Fish Rock, Black Rock and the FAD.
Hopefully we start to hear some reports of the black marlin season further north.
At this stage it has been very quiet up the coast and in Queensland.
In the Hastings River region, whiting numbers are picking up and the indications are for a great season ahead.
Limeburners, Blackmans Point and Maria River have all produced good fish on both worms and yabbies, as well as surface lures.
On the bream front, a few reasonable fish have been taken from the northern break wall after dark, while further upstream, those throwing lures of all varieties report consistent results.
Flathead numbers remain terrific with plenty of fish spread right throughout the system.
For freshwater enthusiasts, bass numbers have been excellent with great reports from all local creeks.
Off the beaches, a few nice bream and whiting have been active, with North Shore beach being the pick of locations.
Lighthouse has also held a few small tailor, as well as some late season salmon.
Red weed remains a concern, let's hope for a few consistent southerlies to clean up our local beaches.
Offshore, we are beginning to see improved water temperature and colour after a very ordinary few weeks. Not surprisingly results have started to pick up.
Snapper have been around in reasonable numbers for this time of year, with some nice fish caught on soft plastics off the Lighthouse and Point Plomer.
The mid-week anglers caught some nice Mahi Mahi off the Port Macquarie FAD on Friday, but the weekend anglers reported poor results with fish not feeding for those who visited.
A couple of local anglers also scored some great fish deep dropping out wide over the weekend in an unusual period of very little current for this time of the year.
Down south this week in the Camden Haven region, a few tailor have been around the headlands at Laurieton.
However, it has been very hit and miss.
Luderick and bream have been better than expected, with Bonny Hills and Crowdy headlands worth a look.
Offshore reports have been mixed, as is usual for this time of year, with the weather and ocean currents quite unsettled.
On the local reefs, anglers have been finding some nice snapper, along with a mixture of reef species.
The Laurieton FAD has been sporadically producing a few mahi mahi and should only improve once the warmer currents begin to really push down from the north.
On the game fishing front, a similar story with a few marlin about out wide. Hopefully we'll start to see some action further north for the start of the inshore black marlin season.
