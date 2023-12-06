The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

Live herring the bait of choice to snag flathead in the Macleay

By Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated December 7 2023 - 9:58am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This week's photo is of young Matt and Mitch Whalen with some terrific Mahi Mahi caught off the Port Macquarie FAD during the week. Picture supplied
This week's photo is of young Matt and Mitch Whalen with some terrific Mahi Mahi caught off the Port Macquarie FAD during the week. Picture supplied

Around the Macleay River region, anglers are reporting great numbers of flathead throughout the system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.