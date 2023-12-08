The Macleay Argus
Kempsey behind hospital's new state-of-the-art breast cancer care device

By Mardi Borg
December 8 2023 - 1:00pm
North Coast Trucking Social Club's Kate Jones, Lilli Pilli Ladies' Sue Bryon, MNCCIs McGrath Breast Care Nurse Kelly Scott-McGrath, Brooklyn Lawrence representing the Lawrence family and Lilli Pilli Ladies' Dyann Clarkson with the donated Sozo for Kempsey. Picture supplied
North Coast Trucking Social Club's Kate Jones, Lilli Pilli Ladies' Sue Bryon, MNCCIs McGrath Breast Care Nurse Kelly Scott-McGrath, Brooklyn Lawrence representing the Lawrence family and Lilli Pilli Ladies' Dyann Clarkson with the donated Sozo for Kempsey. Picture supplied

Kempsey now has access to new state-of-the-art technology to help locals diagnosed with breast cancer thanks to donations from the community.

