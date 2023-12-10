Lottery lightning strikes twice for Kempsey man

A Kempsey man has won his second Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot in just five years.
The first time he won $100,000 was in September 2018.
He went on to use some of his winnings for a trip to Alaska.
Now, he's won another $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10815, which was drawn on Friday, December 8.
In addition to the guaranteed first prize, he also scored two consolation prizes of $1000, bolstering his total win to $102,000.
When officials contacted the man, his response was: "Oh my god! My heart is racing."
"Right on Christmas. Wow. I can't stop laughing. I need to calm down.
"This is the second time I've won this. That's why I'm even more shocked.
The man, who has not been named, said he has no idea at this stage what he will do with it but "another overseas trip would certainly be nice".
"How have I seriously gotten first prize twice? I can't believe it."
According to NSW Lotteries, the winning entry of five consecutive numbers was purchased online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.