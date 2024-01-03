Philip Lee named ambassador for 2024 Australia Day Awards

Philip Lee, president of the Macleay River Historical Society, has been selected as the ambassador for the 2024 Australia Day Awards.
This honour comes in recognition of Mr Lee's outstanding contributions to the preservation of local history and his exemplary service to the Kempsey Museum.
Mr Lee said he was shocked to have been selected as the 2024 ambassador.
"I think it's a great honour," he said. "It recognises the importance of preserving history in our community."
Mr Lee, a recipient of the Order of Australia Medal (OAM) in the Queen's Birthday 2022 Honours List, has dedicated over a decade to volunteering at the Kempsey Museum.
His passion for history, commitment to community service, and innovative approach have left an indelible mark on the Macleay Valley.
A former IT professional with a 30-year career, Mr Lee transitioned seamlessly into volunteer service, taking the helm as the president of the Macleay River Historical Society in 2012.
Mr Lee said he became interested in history from a young age.
"It's in my blood," he said.
"My family are from here, and I moved here about 40 years ago... I think the history of this place is fascinating and I need to get it out and let people read about it.
"Every display tells a story."
His tireless efforts include extensive research, collection of historical items, and the authoring of multiple books, ensuring that the rich stories of the Macleay Valley are preserved for future generations.
Kempsey Shire mayor, Leo Hauville, who is also chair of the Australia Day Committee, said he was pleased that Mr Lee has accepted the invitation.
"Philip Lee is a valued and inspiring member of the Kempsey Shire community who only recently was awarded a deserved Order of Australia Medal," he said.
In addition to his OAM, Mr Lee has received accolades such as the Australian Government Volunteer Week Award and a Certificate of Achievement from the Royal Australian Historical Society.
His books, including "Letters from South Africa" and "Streets of Kempsey," showcase his dedication to documenting the history of the Macleay Valley.
Mr Lee's writing extends to a stint as the history columnist for The Macleay Argus. His column, well-received both locally and internationally, underscores his commitment to sharing the rich tapestry of the Macleay Valley's past.
Cr Hauville said the council is honoured to have Mr Lee represent the community as the ambassador for the 2024 Australia Day Awards.
"It's really important to have a local person who really values the history of the area, and we are honoured to have him as the 2024 ambassador."
