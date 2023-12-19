The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Retro entertaining: a blast from the past for your tastebuds

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
December 19 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deviled eggs, devils on horseback, pickled onion cheese and cabanossi held together with a toothpick, and a cheese ball. Now that's a retro food platter.
Deviled eggs, devils on horseback, pickled onion cheese and cabanossi held together with a toothpick, and a cheese ball. Now that's a retro food platter.

The summer holiday period is a popular time for entertaining guests.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Meyers

Jackie Meyers

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.