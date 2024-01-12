Heeding safety warnings: it's not just about me...or you

Did you see the video footage widely circulated of a car driving across a flooded bridge during recent storms on the North Coast of NSW?
The bridge collapsed within seconds of the vehicle making the dangerous crossing.
It was clearly a near miss that could have been a tragedy.
It drove home to me the message that is heralded almost daily of late - don't drive through flood waters.
It also made me angry and frustrated that people continue to take these risks despite the ongoing warnings.
It is a similar frustration when I hear reports of people failing to follow the water safety messages - first and foremost that message 'swim between the flags at a patrolled beach'.
Without a doubt the loss of life in the ocean, storms or any other emergency situation, is heartbreaking.
But at the forefront of my frustrations and concern are the emergency service workers, including surf lifesavers, marine rescue and SES representatives - most who are volunteers - who often have to put their own lives at risk when someone from the public ignores the warnings.
It is one thing to dismiss your own safety but taking unnecessary and obvious risks is dismissing the safety of others.
This is never okay.
Those who step up to assist us in dangerous situations and natural disasters deserve our greatest respect.
That respect should begin with everyone choosing to not take avoidable or unnecessary risks.
Please make safety your priority for all concerned,
Jackie Meyers
ACM editor
