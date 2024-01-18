The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kempsey students gifted science calculators in preparation for high school

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 18 2024 - 4:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(L-R) Vince Scott, Sarah Cohen, Geoff Oliver, Corey Tutt (OAM). Picture supplied Learning the Macleay
(L-R) Vince Scott, Sarah Cohen, Geoff Oliver, Corey Tutt (OAM). Picture supplied Learning the Macleay

Kempsey students preparing for highschool have been gifted science calculators to help take financial pressure off families.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.