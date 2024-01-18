Kempsey students gifted science calculators in preparation for high school

Kempsey students preparing for highschool have been gifted science calculators to help take financial pressure off families.
On Tuesday, January 16, CEO Corey Tutt, and Programs Officers Vince Scott from DeadlyScience visited the Kinchela Boys Home Aboriginal Corporation office (KBHAC) in Kempsey to donate 100 calculators.
The resources will help those local students preparing for high school later this month.
For the past few years KBHAC has run the Kempsey Transition Program, preparing local Aboriginal students for the challenges they may face when entering high school for the first time.
The program focuses on the financial pressures of obtaining the resources that the students need, causing potential strain on families.
With that in mind Partnerships Lead for Learning the Macleay, Jo Kelly, got in contact with Deadly Science.
Mr Tutt was able to secure 100 scientific calculators worth over $4000.
"So many people in our community are struggling financially in the current economic climate, even more so at this time of year after the Christmas break," said Ms Kelly.
"The generous support that Deadly Science has provided our community will take some pressure off our students and their families and let them enter high school with the resources that they need to succeed".
DeadlyScience is a national organisation that supports Aboriginal young people and their schools across Australia with resources and programs in Science, Technology, Education and Mathematics (STEM).
"You can't be what you can't see and it's important for everyone to support each other in communities so that we can all do the best we can," said Mr Tutt.
