Have you noticed a new byline this week?

Regular readers of the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus may have noticed a new byline on our website and in the paper this week.
That's because we have welcomed a new member to the editorial team! Journalist Abi Kirkland is a Port Macquarie local who joined our passionate news team last week.
After finishing a double degree of Media and Communications and Arts at UNSW in 2023, Abi is excited to be working as a journalist at the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus.
She has a deep love for the Port Macquarie community and the Mid North Coast where she grew up and can't wait to engage with the community and tell the stories of her hometown and the wider region.
Her first week on the tools passed swiftly and she said she has loved working with the editorial team and is looking forward to the job ahead.
While learning all of the new systems and style guide, Abi has also already written a number of engaging and informative stories. Some of which include a busy year for Marine Rescue Port Macquarie, a profile of on a family duo volunteering at Douglas Vale and the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases on the Mid North Coast.
All of us here in the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus newsroom have enjoyed having Abi join our team and look forward to working with her into the future.
Ruby Pascoe
Senior Journalist
