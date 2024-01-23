The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

A night spent asking Roger Rogerson a few 'curly questions'

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated January 25 2024 - 4:16pm, first published January 23 2024 - 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roger Rogerson is seen as he leaves the NSW Supreme Court in Sydney, Friday, May 6, 2016. Roger Rogerson and Glen McNamara have both pleaded not guilty to murdering 20-year old student Jamie Gao in May, 2014. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)
Roger Rogerson is seen as he leaves the NSW Supreme Court in Sydney, Friday, May 6, 2016. Roger Rogerson and Glen McNamara have both pleaded not guilty to murdering 20-year old student Jamie Gao in May, 2014. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

GETTING offside with disgraced former detective and convicted murderer Roger Rogerson wasn't on this reporter's list of things to do when we wandered into Taree's Manning Hotel in circa 2009.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.