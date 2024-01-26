Kempsey Shire celebrates newest Australian Citizens

Kempsey Shire has welcomed 17 new Australian Citizens on January 26.
The Kempsey residents made their pledges and oath at the Australia Day Citizenship and Awards Ceremony held at the Slim Dusty Centre in Kempsey on Friday.
Leo Hauville, Mayor of Kempsey Shire Council, said the new citizens come from six different countries, including Philippines, Thailand, Turkiye, and Sweden.
"Welcoming new citizens to our Shire is an honour, and we sincerely congratulate them as they make their lives as new Australians," said Cr Hauville.
"We look forward to getting to know them better as they share their skills and cultural diversity, enriching our community through work and play."
James and Alona from the Philippines have waited eight years to become Australian Citizens.
"We're really happy. I think because we have our kids we see that this is the place that we want to live," said Alona.
Joining the new citizens at the event were family and friends, Australia Day Ambassador Phillip Lee OAM, State Member for Oxley, Michael Kemp, and Uncle Bob Smith, who gave a Welcome to Country.
Each year the shire's largest citizenship ceremony takes place at council's Australia Day event, and this year saw a full-house of community members.
For more information about Australian citizenship (including eligibility criteria and application process) and the shared values, visit www.citizenship.gov.au.
